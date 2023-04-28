A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

A plane crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

Small plane crash near Salmon Arm results in minor injuries

The aircraft crashed into a field in the Salmon River Valley area

A pilot and passenger were able to walk away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Salmon Arm.

During the morning of Friday, April 28, a small aircraft crashed in a field in the Salmon River Valley, said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” said West just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were on scene and were clearing the area.

More details to come as they become available.

READ MORE: Driving offences result in 8 vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Armsmall plane crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Surrey Police Service should replace RCMP, Mike Farnworth says

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is facing challenges to balance its operating budget for the 2023-24 school year. (File photo)
Central Okanagan trustees vote themselves a raise

The Okanagan College Coyotes are about to embark on a stretch of 10 games in six days. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Long haul: Okanagan College Coyotes to play 10 games in 6 days

(@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Five Taekwondo athletes from West Kelowna and Lake Country are raising money to go participate at the 2023 International Youth Sports Festival in Daegu, South Koera. (Team Kees Taekwondo)
Help send taekwondo athletes on once-in-a-lifetime Korea trip through Westbank fundraiser