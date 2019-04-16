Grass fire on Tronson Road. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

A small grass fire took place on Tronson Road near Aquarius Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The fire is located under some wire poles in front of 8109 Tronson Road. Vernon firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the flames.

A witness said she heard a loud bang, looking out and saw the fire on the hillside by a power pole.

Cause has not yet been determined.

Related: Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting
Next story
Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Just Posted

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

Westbank First Nation, City of West Kelowna, and District of Peachland discuss mutual interests.

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

RCMP encourage witnesses of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

Okanagan woman walking for awareness

Jude Clarke aims to spread awareness about Lupus and Osteoarthritis and the success she has seen ExoSym™ brace .

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Parishioner shot in leg while trying to assist man shot in initial attack at Church of Christ

Most Read