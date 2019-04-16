Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

A small grass fire took place on Tronson Road near Aquarius Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.
The fire is located under some wire poles in front of 8109 Tronson Road. Vernon firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the flames.
A witness said she heard a loud bang, looking out and saw the fire on the hillside by a power pole.
Cause has not yet been determined.
