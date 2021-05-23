The forget-me-not is the symbol of the Alzheimer’s Society, and organizers of the local IG Wealth Management Virtual Walk for Alzheimer’s people will print this off and post it in their windows through the end of May as a show of support. (Alazheimer’s Society of B.C. photo)

Small flower, large meaning for Vernon, Shuswap Walk for Alzheimer’s

The forget-me-not is the perfect symbol for those struggling with dementia says Alzheimer’s Society

It’s a small blue flower with a big meaning.

The forget-me-not represents remembrance and is long associated with dementia.

People with the disease may experience memory loss, among other symptoms, and that makes the forget-me-not the perfect flower to represent the cause of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Organizers of the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s Vernon and Area 2021, a virtual event that’s being held throughout May, has a picture of the flower (attached above) that they hope people will post in their windows through the end of the month as a show of support.

Ratio Coffee and Pastry will be donating $2 from the sale of every forget me not donut on their final donut Friday of the month on May 28. Customers will also receive a forget me not pin with the order, while supplies last. Pre-orders will be available through www.ratiocoffee.ca/.

In this last week of May, organizers will issue an all-out push to get residents walking, riding, shuffling or anything they feel lives up to the society’s Walk Your Way in May slogan.

“We’ll be asking them to wear blue with yellow highlights where possible, as this will symbolize how ASBC uses the forget-me-not flower,” said event chairperson Patrick Vance. He is shown at the bottom of the page wearing a blue coat near a yellow fire hydrant. “We hope people will simply wear these colours when out and about as well, as people seeing others in these colours will share a sense of camaraderie and community.”

The local walk’s social media page on Facebook — IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s: Vernon and Area 2021 — will be used to show all the people in the region who participated and shared their stories and pictures. Residents can use the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz and tag the community they’re walking in.

Anyone seeking information or help registering can email vernonwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

For every $100 fundraised, each participant is automatically entered into a draw to win a $1,000 VISA gift card.

Thanks to a group of generous donors and walk patrons, a matching campaign was announced where every dollar donated between now and May 30 will be matched (up to $75,000).

People can register for the walk at: www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

For any questions, help, or for a step-by-step team registration guide, please email: vernonwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

There’s an online auction offering products and services in our region from donors like Silver Star Mountain Resort, Gray Monk Winery, and Predator Ridge. There are listings from many other places throughout BC, as well. It can be found at alzbc.org/walk-auction.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s: Vernon and Area 2021 is working to address dementia in Lake Country, Lumby, Coldstream, Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Spallumcheen, Sicamous, Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

READ MORE: Golden idea for Vernon and area Walk for Alzheimer’s

Vernon and area IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s chairperson Patrick Vance is decked out in a blue coat by a yellow fire hydrant to signal the colours for the virtual event. (Photo submitted)

Vernon and area IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s chairperson Patrick Vance is decked out in a blue coat by a yellow fire hydrant to signal the colours for the virtual event. (Photo submitted)

