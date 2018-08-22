Small fires ignite in Shuswap

A series of small fires are being reported across the Shuswap

  • Aug. 22, 2018 7:19 a.m.
  • News

Several spot sized fires have ignited around the Shuswap in the last two days, all suspected to be lightning caused.

BC Wildfire is reporting three fires near Celista that started on Aug. 20; the North Humamilt Lake fire is an estimated at 4 hectares, the North Humamilt Creek blaze is an estimated .01 hectare, and a fire near Celista Humamilt Forest Service Road is believed to be 6 hectares in size.

On Tuesday, three more fires were reported.

The Scotch-Cross Creek blaze is an estimated .10 hectares in size, while closer to the Anstey-Hunakwa Provincial park the Second Creek fire is 1.10 hectares and just Northwest of Malakwa is a small spot sized blaze.

More to come.

