Small earthquake strikes Greater Victoria

A small earthquake was recorded in the West Shore Monday evening, just after 7 p.m.

The magnitude 2.4 quake was recorded between Langford and Sooke, at a depth of 24.2 km, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

Many people took to social media to say they felt the shock, while others in the area did not feel a thing.

