A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of south Vancouver Island Tuesday night. (Natural Resources Canada)

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday night.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 7 km northwest of Langford at 10:06 p.m..

According to the Government of Canada, there are no reports of damage and none expected.

The quake was lightly felt in Victoria, Sooke, and Langford, B.C.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

