Slow-moving Enderby caravan heads to Kamloops in honour of 215 Indigenous children

Convoy to make several stops, including Salmon Arm, in trip to raise awareness, call for justice

‘We Were Children’ is written on the hood of a car participating in the Kelowna convoy. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News files)

A slow-moving caravan is set to depart from Enderby this morning to raise awareness, call for justice and honour the 215 Indigenous children discovered buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

At 10 a.m., vehicles will leave from Splatsin Community Centre and head to Kamloops, travelling at 50 kilometres an hour. An air-conditioned bus will be available for Elders.

“Families and supporters are taking back the highway in a historic show of resistance,” Sasa Leon said in a post on social media. “This is not a Canada Day event.”

Set to arrive in Salmon Arm to join with more travellers, co-organizer Kristine Wickner said she and and Sylvia Lindgren would like to invite people who wish to support the Splatsin caravan to gather alongside the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander and Ross streets in Salmon Arm about 10:45 a.m., in order to show support as it goes by.

Wickner encourages participants to wear orange, bring signs if they like with supportive messages, and plan for high temperatures.

The support is welcome, Wickner said.

– with Martha Wickett files

