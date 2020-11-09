When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and the Kelowna RCMP are reminding people to slow down and move over when they see roadside crews at work.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said that in the last ten years, there have been 13 deaths and 204 injuries due to collisions at the side of the road.

This was why on Monday, Nov. 9, BCAA crews and the RCMP staged a tow scene at Duck Lake near Lake Country to remind people of what they need to do when they see crews helping a stranded motorist.

“We have a law here in B.C. called the ‘slow down, move over’ law. It requires you as a motorist when you see flashing amber, red or blue lights to slow down,” Noseworthy said.

“If you’re in a plus 80-kilometre an hour zone, that requires you to slow down to 70 kilometres an hour. If you’re in less than an 80-kilometres an hour zone, it’s 40 kilometres an hour that you’re required to slow down too, and you’re required to move over to an open lane to get past that scene.”

She added the law is not just for when tow crews are on the side of highways, but it’s also for traffic controllers, construction crews, garbage collectors and municipal workers doing roadside maintenance.

“A lot of the times people forget that this law still applies to them, or what to do when they come to a tow scene. It’s a very dangerous thing to be on the side of the road doing your job and everyone has the right to go home safely at the end of the day.”

BCAA senior manager of automotive safety and training Dave Weloy said he hears from his workers every day about drivers speeding past while they’re working and they want to remind people that they’re putting people at risk when they do that.

“They’re out there working, they got their lights flashing and people are not slowing down and not moving over, and that’s serious,” he said.

READ: Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021
Next story
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Just Posted

Jason Martin Lukacs is wanted by Vernon police. (RCMP)
Vernon man wanted by police

Man wanted on breach of release order

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Hawkes helped sniff out a Kelowna man linked to a stolen car. (RCMP contributed)
Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Stolen vehicle recovered after stopped at North Okanagan intersection with no front plate

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman, with Kelowna ties, makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Save-on-Foods in Lake Country has long supported the BC Children’s Hospital and during its Round-Up for Kids promotion, every dollar rounded up from each customer’s grocery bill went directly to the medical facility. This year the store raised $8,325 for BC Children’s Hospital and donated a 55 inch TV to a local family.
Lake Country grocery store raises more than $8K for BC Children’s hospital

Save-on-Foods raised the money during the Round-Up for Kids promotion

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Kelowna parents push for new Glenmore high school

School district invites solutions to overcrowding at École Kelowna Secondary School

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Ebenezer Vans was the first of the group of men in the 54th Battalion to die. He succumbed to Typhus, while in England. The Hedley men, organized by Alec Jack, purchased a headstone. (Andy English photo)
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Second World War veteran John Augustyn and his daughter Christine Brown laid the first wreath on behalf of MP Wayne Stetski and Canada during the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2017. (Marissa Tiel - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

Latest numbers estimate Canada is losing hundreds of Second World War veterans each week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read