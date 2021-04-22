The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 242 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan during the period of April 11 to 17. (Photo: BCCDC)

Slight dip in weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan

242 new cases were reported during the period of April 11 to 17, down from last week’s case count of 288

The weekly COVID-19 counts in the Central Okanagan have seen a slight dip in the past week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data shows health officials recorded 242 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan during the period of April 11 to 17, down from last week’s case count of 288.

Although numbers are down, this week’s numbers are still the second-highest number of cases noted in a single week this year, with last week’s case count setting a record for 2021. Between March 28 and April 3, health officials noted 214 cases.

Vernon also saw a dip in their numbers this week, with 41 new cases compared to last week’s 56. Enderby recorded six cases, up from last week’s two cases. Thirteen cases were identified in Salmon Arm, the same number as the previous week.

Penticton’s case count for this week dropped to 28 from last week’s 37. In the South Okanagan, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos, the case count jumped to 21 from 12.

Kamloops saw their case count reduce to 44 from 96 cases last week. Merritt recorded the same number of cases as last week at seven. In South Cariboo, the case count increased from one new case to two.

There have been 10,282 cases of COVID-19 recorded across the Interior Health region since the pandemic started. There are currently 840 active cases in the region.

