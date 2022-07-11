Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on the Okanagan

The UV index is very high Monday, July 11

Pop on some sunglasses and pour yourself a cold beverage, clear and sunny skies are in the forecast for the Okanagan this week.

Monday July 11, will see highs of around 30C throughout the Okanagan Valley. Temperatures are expected to cool overnight to about 15C. The UV index is ‘very high’ at 8 so be sure to wear sunscreen to avoid burning. The humidex is 35 and there is no precipitation expected throughout the week.

Penticton will be a spicy 35C on Tuesday and the rest of the Okanagan should expect highs around or just over 30C throughout the week.

Overnight lows will be around 15C.

There are no weather alerts for B.C.

For up to date weather visit Environment Canada.

Enjoy the sun and remember to slip, slap, slop to avoid sun damage.

