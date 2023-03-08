Slash piles will be burned on Okanagan Indian Band land sometime this week, according to a post on the OKIB website March 3, 2023. (Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services photo)

Slash piles to be burned on Okanagan Indian Band land

The slash piles come as a danger tree removal project comes to a close in the Six Mile Creek area

This week, smoke may be seen over Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) land, but it’s not from a wildfire.

A danger tree removal project is coming to a close in the Six Mile Creek area, and as a result, there are some slash piles that need to be burned.

In a separate incident, a fire was also extinguished near Parker Cover early Wednesday, March 8.

The slash piles will be burned sometime this week, a post on the OKIB website states.

The contractor must wait for appropriate venting and weather conditions, so exact days and times could not be provided.

The local fire department has been notified.

Since the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire, the band acknowledges that the sight of smoke may be triggering for some residents.

“We are mindful that this burning may bring up anxiety, if you are having a difficult time here is a list of resources that may be helpful support … or call the Interior Crisis Line 1-888-353-2273,” the post states.

