A polar bear poses for the camera as he waits for the Hudson Bay to freeze over near Churchill, Man. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007. A Nunavut man has died while protecting his children from a polar bear. Relatives say thirty-one-year-old Aaron Gibbons was on an island about 10 kilometres from the hamlet of Arviat along the west coast of Hudson Bay with his children when the bear attacked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain dad among Canadians awarded bravery, meritorious service medals

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations

A Nunavut man who was mauled to death while protecting his kids from a rare polar bear attack has been awarded a posthumous Star of Courage by Canada’s governor general.

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations by Julie Payette on behalf of the Queen.

At the time of his death, RCMP said the 31-year-old Gibbons was on an island along the west coast of Hudson Bay and put himself between the bear and his children when the bear charged toward them.

Payette also awarded the Medal of Bravery to 29 people, according a statement published Saturday in the Canada Gazette.

Another 36 Canadians have been awarded meritorious service decorations, including one Canadian Armed Forces member whose identity is being kept secret for security and operational reasons.

Recipients, or their family members, are to receive the awards in a ceremony at a later date.

READ MORE: 'Very big shock:' Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

The Canadian Press

