The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap burst its banks and flooded Skimikin Lake Road. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Skimikin Lake has risen due to heavy spring meltwaters and flooded its namesake road.

Skimikin Lake Road, the primary route between Tappen and Turtle Valley, is impassable as the rising lake has burst across the road, flooding the ditch on the opposite side.

Signage is up informing people the road is closed well before they reach the flooded area.



