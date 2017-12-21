Update: 60-year-old skier dies at Big White

A man skiing alone at Big White Resort has died following an accident on Wednesday

Update: 12:15

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a 60-year-old male died on Wednesday at Big White Ski Resort after plunging over a 25 to 30 foot cliff and landing in deep snow.

Police believe the Kelowna resident was skiing when he suffered a medical emergency on the hill.

Despite lifesaving efforts, emergency personnel and ski patrol staff were unable to revive the male.

The BC Coroners service has now taken lead of this investigation as the male’s death is not considered criminal in nature.

Due to the privacy of the deceased per the Coroners Act and privacy legislation, the Coroners Service will not be releasing or confirming identity.

Original:

One man died after a ski accident at Big White Ski Resort on Wednesday.

Big White senior vice president of marketing Michael J. Ballingall said the incident occurred just above Telus Park when a lone male skied under a rope into an area that was off-limits to skiers and boarders.

“One of our ski school instructors saw it and called ski patrol who was there within two minutes,” said Ballingall. “A lift operator got there and started to dig him out. They applied CPR and got him to the Big White Fire Hall where he was worked on.”

Unfortunately for the unidentified male, it was too late and he succumbed to the injuries suffered.

Ballingall said there has been a lot of snow this week at the resort, more than 40 centimetres and the man was buried head first in the snow.

He cautioned skiers and boarders to stay within the rules and not duck under any roped off areas that are there to protect skiers from things like steep drop-offs and areas that are unsafe.

“The message that we want to convey is don’t go under the rope lines and always ski with a friend,” he said. “This was a rope line that indicated an area of danger.”

Ballingall pointed to the Alpine Responsibility Code and urged all skiers and boarders to learn it before hitting the slopes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.