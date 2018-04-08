Ski season ends at SilverStar

It’s official: the Summit Chair at SilverStar Mountain Resort is no more.

The Chair took its final ride at 3 p.m. April 8, as skiers and snowboarders crowded the resort for the final day of the 2017/18 ski season.

“The Summit Chair has been operating for 48 years, but the chair is being replaced by a new gondola in July, 2018,” said Kristy Jahn-Smith, resort marketing manager.

For a minimum donation of $5, skiers received a day pass for the chair. The proceeds from which will go towards the SPCA.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.