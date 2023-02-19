(contributed)

Ski club thanks rescuers after getting lost at Kelowna ski resort

Five members of the Big White Ski Club required rescuing

The Big White Ski Club took to Facebook to thank the Big White Ski Patrol and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue after rescuing members from the mountain on Saturday.

According to the post, five members from the club needed assistance yesterday (Feb. 18) after a day on the slopes.

All five members were found and escorted back to safety.

“We look forward to learning more information so our membership can learn from the situation. The biggest thing is everyone is safe!”

Kelowna

