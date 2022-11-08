Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released

RCMP asking for assistance identifying suspect

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged attempted child abduction in October. (Police sketch)

The public’s assistance is being requested in identifying a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child from a Vernon school last month.

The incident took place at Harwood Elementary on Oct. 11 around 2:30 p.m., where an unknown man grabbed a 10-year old by the arm and asked the child to go with him. The child pulled away from the suspect and safely made their way home.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has enlisted the service of a Forensic Sketch Artist,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “A forensic composite sketch of the suspect has been compiled and we are releasing it to the public who we hope can assist us in identifying the suspect and furthering our investigation.”

The suspect is believed to be in his late 50s, tall with slender build, short grey hair and was wearing jean overalls and a brown shirt.

Anyone who who recognizes the suspect, or has information related to the investigation, is asked to call the RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file #2022-18303.

