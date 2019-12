The event takes place at Rutland Arena on Dec. 27

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is hosting a community family skate next week in Rutland.

Gray and her family are set to hit the West Ice Rink at Rutland Arena next Friday (Dec. 27) between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The event is free to attend and rentals are available on-site.

