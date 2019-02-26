Skating season’s end on the horizon for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

The waterfront ice rink could close after the weekend due to warm temperatures

Fans of the Stuart Park ice rink may have their last chance to get on the ice this weekend.

The skating rink at Stuart Park was scheduled to end near the beginning of March since it opened for the season. Kelowna skaters have enjoyed the city’s free ice rink since, but all good things must come to an end.

Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor for the City of Kelowna, said that though the rink’s end is scheduled, it doesn’t guarantee a closure just yet.

“We’re committed to go through the weekend, and we will reevaluate the rink on Monday (March 4),” said Fagan. “The forecast is cold, and we’re going to keep it open (as long as possible), but it all depends on the conditions.”

The forecast for Kelowna as of Tuesday afternoon has the week’s weather staying below 0 C, but with the sun shining bright, the conditions of the park have began to decline.

“We’re starting to see conditions that we see come up at the end of the season on the rink,” said Fagan. “We know people enjoy the park, and they want to use as long as they can, and we’ll do our best to accommodate.”

While the rink’s season could possibly be extended past the weekend, the rentals for skates, helmets, and EZ bars will end March 3.

Fagan said that though the skate rental shop is closing, it doesn’t mean the rink will close as well, and that the city will make a decision following the weekend.

