A petition calling for a new skatepark in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area had garnered nearly 2,000 signatures as of Monday, June 29. (File)

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

Residents in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area have been without a skatepark for too long, according to a petition circulated by some local enthusiasts.

Since being posted to Change.org by Evan Strang on June 26, a petition addressed to Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and his council calling for a new skate park in the area has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.

Due to the nearest park being in downtown Kelowna — a significant bike-, car- or bus-ride away from the neighbourhoods surrounding Lower Mission — most kids in the area end up skating on the streets, according to Strang. He says this results in people “getting kicked out and hassled by the community and security.”

Strang also cites several other benefits a new skatepark could bring to the community, including increased tourism and use as an outlet for otherwise mischief-causing people.

“Kids should be out skating [rather than] out causing mischief etc, having a place for more people to skateboard at will greatly increase the number of people encouraged to skate and also bring the current skaters out of the streets. When youth have nowhere to go and nothing to do, that is when they are ill-behaved if you give them something then the illicit behaviour will decrease,” reads the petition.

“Skateboarding gives a significant health boost, giving people something to do will get them to go out and do it. Not enough people want to skate simply because there is nowhere to do it.”

You can view the petition here.

READ MORE: Hours of operation for City of Kelowna facilities on Canada Day

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing takes in water after major thunderstorm

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation
Next story
Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Just Posted

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Morning Start: Flying is greener than you think

Your morning start for Monday, June 29, 2020

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WATCH: Lake Country brings the show to you with Sidewalk Concert series

The show must go on amid COVID-19 and the District of Lake Country figured out how to do it safely

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

North Okanagan Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Most Read