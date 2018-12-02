Santa takes some time to skate with a number of young members of the Bashaw Skating Club during a break in the performances at the annual Christmas Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The gala also featured demonstrations by all of the club’s members about what they have learned so far during the season. Photo by Jordie Dwyer

Skate with Santa in West Kelowna

The free family event starts Dec. 2

Everyone is invited to join in the fun at two great events that are sure to please as West Kelowna ushers in the festive season.

Start the fun off with Skate With Santa, Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mt. Boucherie Community Centre.

St. Nicholas stops by Mount Boucherie Community Centre on Dec. 2 and skate with Santa during this free, family event. There will be cookie decorating and free Tim Hortons hot chocolate, coffee and Timbits. Donations of non-perishable items for the food bank are always accepted. Limited skate rentals are available; please bring your own equipment if possible.

Then, continue the holiday cheer at the City Centre Light Up Friday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Brown Road.

A section of Brown Road will be shut down, between Main Street and Gosset Road, for this action-packed light up event. Check out the variety of activity stations and bazaar or visit with Santa. There will be prizes, inflatables, games, free hot drinks, food and live music.

Cod Gone Wild is performing at 7 p.m. and Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom will begin the countdown at 6 p.m. to flip the switch to light up the city.

