Aerial photographs of the Skaha Creek Fire taken by BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, Aug. 28. (BC Wildfire Service)

Skaha Creek wildfire up to 17 hectares as daylight fades

The fire was first spotted on Saturday afternoon

The Skaha Creek wildfire has continued to grow since it was initially spotted on Saturday afternoon.

In the space of six hours the fire, located about six kilometres southeast of Penticton in the hills behind the Penticton Airport, has grown to 17 hectares in size.

The fire currently has 23 members of the BC Wildfire Service stationed on the ground.

The ground forces were supported by multiple skimmers and air tankers and a single helicopter earlier in the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is suspected to have been due to a person.

