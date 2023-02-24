Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction in June, 2022. (Photo/City of West Kelowna YouTube)

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction in June, 2022. (Photo/City of West Kelowna YouTube)

Six week road closure in West Kelowna for water mains construction

Transmission mains are being installed on Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive

The next phase of construction needed to connect West Kelowna residents to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plan starts Feb. 27

Transmission mains are being installed on Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive.

That stretch of Westlake will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends until Apr. 7. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Detour routes will be in effect through Starlight Crescent and Horizon Drive.

A full road closure is required to allow crews to work as quickly as possible and ensure the safety of the public.

READ MORE: Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaConstructionRoad conditionsWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crack a cold one at the frothiest festival in Kelowna
Next story
Summerland to represent Earth Day Canada campaign

Just Posted

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Everything we own is in that house’: West Kelowna fire burns for hours

Kelowna Springs Golf Club lands are currently designated for future industrial use under the 2040 Official Community Plam. (Photo/Facebook)
Kelowna Springs Golf Course sold

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction in June, 2022. (Photo/City of West Kelowna YouTube)
Six week road closure in West Kelowna for water mains construction

Natalie Stewart tries out her beer pong skills during the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival - Image Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News
Crack a cold one at the frothiest festival in Kelowna