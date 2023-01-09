Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

The building will contain studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 136 parking stalls

Conceptual rendering of apartment building planned for 450-490 Asher Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

More multi-family is being planned for the Rutland neighbourhood.

A development permit application has been submitted to city hall for a six-storey, 118-unit building proposed over four lots (450-490) on Asher Road.

Documents show the building will contain studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 136 parking stalls.

Amenities planned for the project include an outdoor BBQ and lounge area.

The development is a few blocks from another six-storey, 83 unit building, planned for the corner of Dougal Road North and McIntosh Road.

