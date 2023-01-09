Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

More multi-family is being planned for the Rutland neighbourhood.
A development permit application has been submitted to city hall for a six-storey, 118-unit building proposed over four lots (450-490) on Asher Road.
Documents show the building will contain studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 136 parking stalls.
Amenities planned for the project include an outdoor BBQ and lounge area.
The development is a few blocks from another six-storey, 83 unit building, planned for the corner of Dougal Road North and McIntosh Road.
