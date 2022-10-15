Six Okanagan non-profits to receive sustainable recovery grants

United Way, along with four other companies are funding the grants

Six local non-profits organizations are receiving grants to help tackle social challenges.

United Way, among other funding partners, are handing out multi-year Sustainable Recovery grants to help with long-term financial stability and also providing additional coaching through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program at their facilities.

The local non-profits receiving the grants are: Kelowna & District SHARE Society, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, People With Lived Experience Society (PEOPLE), Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), Childhood Connections – Okanagan Family & Childcare, and IndigenEYEZ (MakeWay Charitable Society).

“In these times of financial upheaval the grant provides non-profits with support to develop alternative revenue streams, away from grants and donations, that delivers stable and reliable income to the operations of their service,” said United Way Community Impact and Investment Regional Coordinator Naomi Woodland. “United Way British Columbia is pleased to have Purppl as the lead partner in delivering this work. The team at Purppl have great skill in creating space for conversations that lead to growth, change and sustainability.”

The partners funding the grants with United Way are: Interior Savings, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, and Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union.

“This is a unique and innovative opportunity to approach our environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in a more meaningful way,” said Valley First President Paulo Araujo. “This approach goes beyond basic monetary support, focusing on helping charities grow a sustainable revenue stream and develop long-term business skills. Through working together with other funders we all get to be supportive partners, with regular check-ins and opportunities to champion these social enterprises in other ways.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started two and a half years ago, most non-profits have struggled. Locally, the non-profits are still down in revenue by 40 per cent.

More information about the grant can be found here.

