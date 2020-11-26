Penticton's Courthouse. (File)

Six months jail for robbing Okanagan cannabis dispensary

After time served, the 29-year-old has another month in prison

Aaron Hillstad will spend some more time in jail for robbing the Spiritleaf Cannabis Dispensary in Kelowna on Aug. 15.

Hillstad, of no fixed address, was in Penticton Provincial Court for sentencing on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to the robbery of the dispensary earlier this fall.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of theft under $5,000 in connection to stealing from a liquor store.

The judge sentenced him to six months jail for the robbery and 30 days for two counts of theft under $5,000 for stealing from a liquor store. Those will be served concurrently with the six-month robbery sentence.

READ MORE: Unmasked woman who allegedly spat on a Penticton employee has been identified

After time served, Hillstad only has to serve one more month in prison. His lawyer asked that the judge wave the victim surcharge because he has no way of paying that.

The judge asked whether he would like to consult his probation officer in Penticton or Kelowna and he chose Kelowna.

Hillstad was previously found guilty of break and enter with intent to commit an offence in Penticton from a crime on Feb. 24. In that case, he was given a probation order.

