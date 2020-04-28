Six Kelowna firefighters retire after almost 150 years of combined service

Six Kelowna firefighters with a wealth 0f experience have announced their retirement from the Kelowna Fire Department.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to our 2020 Retirees: Captains Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe, and Fire Prevention Officer Gayanne Pacholzuk. These members have a nearly combined total of 150 years of service with Kelowna Fire Department. We will miss seeing them everyday in the stations but the friendships will last a lifetime. All the best in retirement.
Captains Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe, and fire prevention officer Gayanne Pacholzuk are the department’s 2020 retirees.
These members have a nearly combined total of 150 years of service with the Kelowna Fire Department.
“We will miss seeing them every day in the stations but the friendships will last a lifetime,” said the department in a post on Instagram. “All the best in retirement.”