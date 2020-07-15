Michelle, Culic and her children, Tiana and Khayden, received the keys to their new home Wednesday, May 27, 2020, marking the completion of a housing project by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. Now, the non-profit and Village of Lumby have entered an agreement to bring six homes to Shields Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Six affordable homes slated for Lumby

The village and Habitat for Humanity enter agreement to build on Shields Avenue

The Village of Lumby has entered into an agreement with Habitat for Humanity Okanagan to build six homes.

“I am pleased to announce that affordable home ownership is one step closer for Lumby residents,” Mayor Kevin Acton said.

The lot for the project slated for Shields Avenue will be donated by the village in exchange for civil upgrades to be completed by Habitat for Humanity.

Initial plans will see three home builds with the remaining three to be built out at a later date.

Timelines for the first phase of the project will be dependant on community engagement, local fundraising, project financing and the process of family qualifications — all of which can be lengthy, the non-profit housing organization said in its announcement July 15.

“To have the municipality engaged and committed to providing safe and affordable housing to their citizens is critical in the success of our mission that everyone deserves a place to call home,” CEO Andrea Manifold said.

“We know there is a housing crisis right now and we can come together to make a difference for families.”

Qualified families must have a need for decent, affordable housing and an ability to pay for and maintain a home.

Other criteria include living in the Okanagan for at least two years and one person must have a full time job within the family.

Families that qualify are required to contribute 500 service hours to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

READ MORE: Small steps toward reconciliation in Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber supports Big Spend

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Just Posted

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Six affordable homes slated for Lumby

The village and Habitat for Humanity enter agreement to build on Shields Avenue

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

Most Read