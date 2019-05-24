An event protesting the city’s plan to fine people $100 for sitting and sleeping the downtown Penticton area streets will take place Saturday at Nanaimo Square. (File photo)

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Penticton resident is hoping a sit-in tomorrow will draw attention to what she feels is the city’s unfair way of addressing loitering downtown this summer with a $100 fine.

Chelsea Terry created the Nanaimo Square Sit-In from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Facebook calling on residents who disagree with the city’s plan to come out and protest it.

“It’s time we sent a message to council about their precious tourist season. I’m tired of feeling like the people who live here for all twelve months of the year get no say in anything,” reads the event page.

READ MORE: Advocate says Penticton bylaw targeting less fortunate

READ MORE: VIDEO: Penticton residents react to city’s plan to crack down on loitering

“It’s basically an unfair bylaw that targets the homeless people directly. They are clearly not going to be targeting kids at the parade or anything like that,” Terry said.

On May 21, city councillors voted 5-2 to amend the Good Neighbourhood Bylaw to include sitting or lying down on the sidewalk as an obstruction to businesses located in about a dozen streets on Ellis, Main and Martin streets.

These changes to the bylaw will only be in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30

Terry also feels that the amended bylaw provides a loose interpretation of what an obstruction. She thinks it could be abused.

Those who attend are also encouraged to donate to Monday Night Dinner, which is a group that offers Monday night dinners to those in need. The group was recently told by the city it would have to move from Nanaimo Square.

READ MORE: Penticton group serving dinner to the less fortunate has to move

Terry suggests people bringing socks, bottled water, sunblock, wet wipes, canned goods, dried goods, grocery cards and coffee cards to donate.

“Bring a blanket, bring a pillow. Let’s get cozy on their precious sidewalks and support those that need it most.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break
Next story
Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Just Posted

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read