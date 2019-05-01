Sirens for Life calls for blood donation

The Sirens for Life is reigniting the call for blood donations in Kelowna.

Emergency service workers in Kelowna will donate blood to raise awareness for the ongoing demand for donations.

First responders are asking residents to donate in support of their local emergency service teams and Canada’s Lifeline from May 1 to June 16.

Const. Billie Elson, a blood recipient and new RCMP member, is here because of generous blood donors. He received blood and blood products during several operations after a car accident when he was 25-years-old.

Maddux, Elson’s 11-year-old son is also a blood champion for Canadian Blood Services. So far, he’s organized eight blood drives in Kelowna and inspired more than 200 people to donate.

The Sirens campaign will asks new donors to book donation appointments and regular donors to keep their appointments.

