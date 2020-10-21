Singla and Toor make first court appearances on immigration fraud

The Okanagan men had their cases adjourned until 2021

Randy Toor, owner of Desert Hills Winery in Oliver is facing charges under the Immigration Act.

Surinder ‘Paul’ Singla of Penticton and Oliver resident Randy Singh Toor made their first appearances in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday morning. Both Okanagan businessmen have been charged in connection with a large immigration fraud network.

Their cases were adjourned until Jan. 6, 2021.

Penticton property developer and rental manager Surinder ‘Paul’ Singla, of Singla Brothers Holdings Ltd., is facing 10 charges of counselling or attempting to counsel misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The 10 charges date from 2015 to 2017.

Singla Brothers Holding is a development, housing rental and excavating business in Penticton. The company website indicates they own the Trout Creek Fruit Stand in Summerland as well.

Randhir “Randy” Singh Toor, 56, owner and president of Desert Hills Estate Winery Inc. and Toor Vineyards, is charged with 18 counts of counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Those charges also date from 2015 to 2017.

Toor also faces Criminal Code offences including 10 counts of possession of a firearm without a licence and one count of unauthorized possession of a non-firearm.

READ MORE: CBSA raids Singla’s home office in 2018

A CBC investigation revealed that a recently unsealed 110-page Information to Obtain document, filed by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer, describes an alleged immigration fraud network implicating other consultants, 144 foreign nationals and 29 businesses.

The document alleges fraud related to “different schemes to help foreign nationals obtain temporary work permits and permanent residency, as well as getting employers to ‘pad’ applications to hire temporary foreign workers.”

More than 60 immigration fraud charges were laid against various people in the Lower Mainland. A couple from Langley who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting face 69 charges together.

None of these claims and/or charges have been proven in court.

In June 2018, the Singla family home on Heather Road in Penticton was raided by the CBSA. No charges were laid in that incident.

READ MORE: Immigration fraud charges laid against various business people

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle
Next story
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

Just Posted

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

From right to left: Silverado Socrates (Independent), Norm Letnick (Liberal), John Janmaat (Green) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian). (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates square off at forum

All candidates in the riding were in attendance except for BC NDP candidate Justin Kulik

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon house fire under control

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

sunglasses.
Morning Start: Sunglasses were originally designed for Chinese judges to hide their facial expressions in court

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

Vernon once again boasts the lowest gas prices in B.C. Oct. 20, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon boasts lowest gas prices in B.C.

Gas going up, and down, throughout the North Okanagan

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)
Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Brody Peterson said he intends to dispute tickets issued by Grand Forks RCMP at his backyard “house warming” Saturday, Oct. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Brody Peterson told The Gazette he intends to dispute tickets issued by Grand Forks RCMP at his backyard “house warming” Saturday, Oct. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks RCMP recommend criminal charges after weekend party

Homeowner Brody Peterson said he’ll dispute tickets for refusing police instructions, alleged COVID violations

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paul Singla walks towards his Penticton home on Heather Road in 2018 after CBSA officers raided it. (File photo)
Singla and Toor make first court appearances on immigration fraud

The Okanagan men had their cases adjourned until 2021

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Most Read