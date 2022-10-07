Silent auction lifts Kelowna International Airport scholarship

The fund will support aviation and aerospace students in the Okanagan region

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has started a scholarship fund in celebration of its 75th anniversary and continued support from the community.

The fund will support aviation and aerospace students in the Okanagan region. YLW hopes to encourage the next generation to pursue a future in aviation and aerospace.

Through the YLW Scholarship Fund, youth in the community will be supported by funds to remove financial barriers associated with required training and education.

To help raise money, YLW is hosting a silent auction until Sunday, Oct 9 at 6 p.m. The prizes are from the local community and aviation partners.

AirportaviationCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelownascholarship programScholarshipsStudents