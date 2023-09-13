‘Absolutely terrified’: Sikh teen assaulted at Kelowna bus stop

The student was pepper sprayed on Sept. 11.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh went to visit the victim of the bus stop assault on Wednesday morning.

She said the 17-year-old is new to Canada and has only been living in Kelowna for maybe five months.

“He is OK physically, but he is absolutely terrified. He is scared to go back to school,” she said.

She explained he loves his school and his teachers but is afraid.

“He is still in a state of shock, how could this happen,” said Singh. The victim had been with his younger brother when the incident occurred.

The young man’s sister will now drive him to school every day.

Singh said she was told a passerby saw the assault and called 911. Several others reportedly also came to the teen’s aid.

This incident comes just six months after an international Sikh UBC Okanagan student was assaulted after exiting a city bus, at the McCurdy stop, to return home from a grocery trip.

Gagandeep Singh was kicked and beaten before having his turban ripped from his head, a friend told Capital News at the time.

A Sikh student was assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop while on his way home from school on Sept. 11.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a pepper or bear spray incident at the intersection of Rutland Road South and Robson Road East.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP said that before the bear spray incident, there was an altercation on a city bus which resulted in those involved being asked to leave the bus.

After exiting the bus, a second incident occurred where a male teenage suspect deployed bear spray on the victim.

Bystanders called the police and several witness statements have been obtained. The suspect in this incident has been identified.

Investigators are still collecting CCTV evidence and other relevant information including taking steps to determine the motivation of this crime.

The Kelowna RCMP is prepared to provide an investigational update shortly.

