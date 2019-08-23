The City of Kelowna has released its first Rental Housing Inventory Report. (Contributed)

‘Significant number’ of Kelowna rentals over 40 years old: report

From 2011 to 2016, 73 per cent of new households in Kelowna were rentals, according to the city

The City of Kelowna’s first Rental Housing Inventory shows a significant number of rental units in the city are over 40-years-old.

The report will be viewed by council on Monday, Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Suspect restrained by bystanders after unprovoked assaults in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire in Kelowna apartment started in garbage can

Between 2011 and 2016, 73 per cent of new households in Kelowna were renter households. This compares to 32 per cent in the previous five years. Vacancy rates remain low as a result of strong demand, rising from 0.6 per cent in 2016 to just 1.9 per cent in 2018.

Of the 8,090 purpose-built rental units in Kelowna, 6,667 in 146 buildings are primary market rentals and 1,423 in 29 buildings are subsidized rentals.

Sixty-three per cent of all market rental buildings were built before 1980, while 50 per cent of all subsidized rental buildings were built between 1980-1990.

The report found family-friendly 3-bedroom units are in short supply among market rentals (3 per cent) but are better represented in subsidized rental buildings (16 per cent).

The city also found older buildings are not placing as much priority as they should on maintenance and efficiency upgrades.

The city plans to host a workshop to connect property owners/managers of existing rental buildings to funding and financial opportunities this fall.

It also plans to continue exploring additional incentives and regulations for purpose-built rental housing.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says
Next story
Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Just Posted

‘Significant number’ of Kelowna rentals over 40 years old: report

From 2011 to 2016, 73 per cent of new households in Kelowna were rentals, according to the city

Fire in Kelowna apartment started in garbage can

The apartment was evacuated for a 4th-floor fire

Crane removal from downtown Kelowna to close streets

What goes up must come down and Ellis Street will be affected

Suspect restrained by bystanders after unprovoked assaults in West Kelowna

A 33-year-old Ontario man faces a number of potential charges

Car crashes into Kelowna business

Damages were done to the storefront of Interstate Batteries All Battery Centre on Banks Road

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Track was constructed on agricultural land around 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Most Read