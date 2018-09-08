Significant funds missing from Kelowna PAC bank account

The RCMP are investigating after ‘irregularities’ were reported in the Glenrosa Elementary School PAC bank account.

Glenrosa Elementary School parents have been informed that a significant amount of money is missing from the Parent Advisory Council bank account.

Friday morning, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal confirmed to the Capital News that there were “significant irregularities” in the PAC bank account and that the district and the RCMP are taking the matter very seriously.

“Irregularities were reported to me by the school principal and the PAC president regarding funds and RCMP are investigating,” he said.

Today, students were sent home with the letter above informing parents of the issue and asking for help with fundraising to recoup the funds.

Kaardal said that money is used for whatever the PAC deems worthy which can include upgrading playgrounds, new equipment, field trips, hot lunches etc.

PAC member Graham O’Leary said the missing funds became an official police investigation last week and he claims a member of the PAC is responsible.

“A member of the PAC at Glenrosa Elementary School has defrauded the bank account including forging of signatures, draining the bank account and using it as if it were their own account doing normal day-to-day purchases,” O’Leary wrote, adding the missing the money is more than $20,000.

He said they are now focusing their efforts on replenishing the funds.

“We hope people or businesses in the area will step up so the kids can still have buses for field trips, as well as movie nights, carnival days and all functions that require PAC funds,” he added.

“The approx dollar value of $20,000 has taken years to build up and with this all coming to light in the past two weeks we are scrambling with what to do to ensure this year’s kids and the future kids don’t suffer from one’s actions.”

Kelowna RCMP communications officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey would not confirm what exactly the RCMP was investigating in relation to this matter.

“The RCMP typically do not confirm or deny investigations unless there is an investigational or public safety need,” wrote O’Donaghey.

“Specific details about any investigation only become known when that investigation results in charges being laid by Crown counsel.”

Another PAC member told the Capital News businesses are already stepping in to hold fundraisers and help replace the money.

