Signed Shea Weber jersey being raffled off in support of Shuswap charity

The two-time Olympic gold medalists’ threads will benefit Shuswap Paws Rescue Society

It could be the best present the hockey fan in your life has ever received.

An original autographed, official Shea Weber Montreal Canadiens jersey is being raffled off in support of the Shuswap Paws Rescue Society.

Tickets are $2 each or three tickets for $5; they can be purchased at Hideaway Liquor Store in Salmon Arm, which volunteered to host the raffle. Tickets can be purchased with cash or by adding them onto debit or credit purchases.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 20, just in time for Christmas.

Siobhan Rich, a volunteer with Shuswap Paws, said her brother is friends with Shea Weber’s dad, James Weber. Rich was having dinner with her brother, James, and James’ wife Laurie one night when she received a “kitten 911” call.

She excused herself to go rescue a kitten which was reported at Bluewater Houseboat Vacations and Laurie came with her. The pair, along with Bluewater’s owner (who Rich commended), searched for the kitten with flashlights and eventually found it.

The kitten was about two weeks old and was taken away by another volunteer to be put in an incubator safe and sound. Rich said after the experience, Laurie said “you’re crazy,” which was soon followed by “how can I help?”

Rich replied, “well, if you can get me a jersey…”

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society is always looking for ways to fundraise as it’s non-profit and entirely volunteer-based. Rich said the society has spayed and neutered more than 200 cats this year from Sicamous alone. In the past two weeks, she said three dogs have been surrendered to them.

There’s no shortage of animals to help for the Shuswap Paws volunteers and Rich said she’s incredibly thankful for any donations or raffle tickets purchased.

