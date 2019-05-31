Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

A bright blue spray-painted swastika, which has allegedly been in Armstrong for a while now without being cleaned off, is causing some concern among residents.

The swastika, which is located on Park Drive in front of Armstrong’s skate park, is near many of Armstrong’s most popular family recreation sites; such as Memorial Park, Armstrong-Spallumcheen Outdoor Pool, NorVal Arena, Hassen Memorial Arena, the IPE grounds and Asparagus Community Theatre.

One commenter on the Armstrong Community Forum on Facebook said: “I did not know that we even had people like that living in Armstrong.”

“I love Armstrong,” said on commenter. “But our little town is changing.”

One person on the community forum even said that a few years back someone had mass photocopied and distributed “similar racist type material” all over the streets and yards of Armstrong.

