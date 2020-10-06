Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Update 5:25 p.m. Oct. 6:

Drive BC reports Highway 97A has reopened after the fatal collision south of Swansea Point earlier today.

Original Story:

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Grindrod is closed due to a fatal collision involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said a northbound semi truck collided head on with a southbound passenger vehicle killing its two occupants.

McNeil said the driver of the semi truck was uninjured and remained on scene, co-operating with police. Along with the RCMP, ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society crews attended the collision.

Images posted to social media show a semi truck partially off the highway, teetering over a bank above Mara Lake, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

McNeil said RCMP Traffic Services and a collision analyst from the Armstrong RCMP detachment are on scene investigating the collision. He said the initial investigation ruled out alcohol intoxication as a cause of the crash

RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said the crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the investigation is in very early stages.

Posts on social media indicate the scene of the crash just south of the Hummingbird Resort. Drive BC reported no detour is available at this time and a further update would be available at 2 p.m.

McNeil said the highway will likely remain closed well into the afternoon as the investigation continues. He said no information on the deceased occupants of the passenger vehicle could be provided as their families have not been notified yet.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
