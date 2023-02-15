Sicamous doctor retiring, nurse practitioner to see patients

Dr. Carol Connick is retiring June 1 and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will begin seeing patients at the Sicamous Community Health Centre. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

After five years serving Sicamous at the Community Health Centre, Dr. Carol Connick will be retiring this summer.

Effective June 1, Connick will step away from the practice and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will officially provide services at the health centre.

Post-Balfour has 24 years of experience nursing and more than seven years as a nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with additional education and training that allows them to diagnose and treat illnesses themselves, ordering tests and going over results with patients and performing some medical procedures on their own. They can also prescribe medications.

Post-Balfour will start work at the health centre in the coming weeks to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

“I am honoured and thankful to be accepted into the community of Sicamous,” said Post-Balfour, who has moved most recently from Revelstoke. “I look forward to supporting the community, advocating and providing care for your overall health.”

Connick said she is excited to spend more time with her family and travel to sunny destinations in retirement.

“I am grateful to have bridged the gap in patient care and continued health care for this region,” Connick said. “I’m confident that the Sicamous Community Health Centre and the rest of the team will achieve great things.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson thanked Dr. Connick for supporting the community and its health-care needs.

“Dr. Connick is one of the incredible people who assisted in navigating the transition from a private-owned clinic to district-owned medical facility. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Anderson.

Patients of Dr. Connick looking for a new physician can access the Medical Pathways Directory and the BC College of Family Physicians.

The Sicamous Community Health Centre has two other practising physicians, Dr. Saad Alam and Dr. Vicki Edmondson.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Sicamous Community Health Centre at 250-836-2817.

DoctorsHealth and wellnessNurse practitionersSicamous