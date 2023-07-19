Sicamous Channel traffic won’t be interrupted for BC Hydro relocation work on the Bruhn Bridge replacement project until September. (File photo)

Sicamous Channel traffic won’t be interrupted for BC Hydro relocation work on the Bruhn Bridge replacement project until September. (File photo)

Sicamous Channel closures postponed until September

BC Hydro work relocating lines for Bruhn Bridge won’t interrupt channel traffic this month

Boat traffic on the Sicamous Channel will flow uninterrupted by BC Hydro work for the summer.

BC Hydro had originally scheduled intermittent channel closures to facilitate line relocation, allowing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure access to the R.W. Bruhn Bridge for the bridge replacement project.

Original closures were scheduled for July 19, with 10-15 minute delays expected.

However, BC Hydro has now postponed the work and resulting channel closures to September.

More information about exact dates and times of channel closures will be communicated as they are decided.

Keep track of the Bruhn Bridge project at the ministry’s website.

READ MORE: Sicamous Channel traffic to be interrupted for BC Hydro work on Bruhn Bridge

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHydroConstructionSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More military expected to deploy to help B.C. wildfire fight, minister says
Next story
Winds whip up 2 North Okanagan fires

Just Posted

Juno Award winning group, Indigenous Roots, are the headline act for Music in the Park in West Kelowna Friday, July 21 2023. (Facebook)
JUNO Award winning group to headline West Kelowna’s Music in the Park

The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Second fire in 9 days at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Semi truck and van collide at Kelowna intersection

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29, 2022, after recieving a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Man charged with murder after body found in Okanagan Lake appears in Kelowna Court