The wildfire near Sicamous on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

The wildfire near Sicamous on July 20, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to 2 Mile Road wildfire

Around 1,000 Sicamous residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes

Interior Health is proactively evacuating a Sicamous care home due to the 2 Mile Road wildfire.

Residents of Eagle Valley Manor, which is currently on evacuation alert, are headed to neighbouring communities alongside support staff.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” stated Interior Health in a news release.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-422-2001.

READ MORE: 1,000 residents of Sicamous being evacuated due to wildfire

The Sicamous Health Centre has also been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Sicamous has been cancelled.

The Wiseman Creek wildfire is around 60 hectares in size and has forced about 1,000 residents of Sicamous to evacuate their homes.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Salmon ArmSicamous

Previous story
Minimal growth in Thomas Creek wildfire, forecasted wind poses risk

Just Posted

Goose kill still on target in Vernon

Vernon Vipers defenceman Hunter Donohoe is one of five recipients of the B.C. Hockey League’s Shaw Scholarship. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers d-man picks up B.C. Hockey League scholarship

The Bunting Road fire burning above a number of cabins on Mabel Lake, where residents remain on evacuation alert. (Randy Smith photo)
UPDATE: Evacuations ordered for Mabel Lake fire which grows to 3,000 hectares

Crews battle the White Rock Lake fire, which has some Westwold residents under evacuation order and even more on alert. (Brent Robertson photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Westwold sees significant growth, more properties ordered evacuated