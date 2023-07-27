Sicamous bio-fuel heating facility nearing completion

Boiler that turns wood waste into fuel for heating to have minor work completed by fall

The inside of the Sicamous community bio-heat facility, showing the boiler that will provide heating services. (DOS photo)

An alternative energy heating option should be online in time for winter in Sicamous.

The district’s community bio-fuel facility is nearing completion, announced the district in a July 25 media release. A temporary soft start was conducted and the system is expected to be fully operational later this year to service the district’s industrial park.

The bio-fuel facility will have the capacity to supply energy in the form of hot water, between 60 and 80 C at a flow rate of 35 cubic metres per hour. The district anticipates the base energy rate will be 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

If the boiler is down, backup measures are in place including a full propane backup system and a generator that will keep pumps running. This means the system can still function during a power outage, explained the district.

More minor adjustments will continue over the summer and into fall.

The public works department can be contacted at 250-836-4105 with questions or inquiries about connecting to the bio-heat facility.

