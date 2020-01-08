Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

The trail leading into popular Shuswap attraction Margaret Falls is once again out of commission on account of weather-related damage.

Reopened this fall after flooding damage forced its closure in 2017, the trail, part of Herald Provincial Park in Sunnybrae, is closed once more due to recent snowstorms.

According to BC Parks, recent heavy snow has downed trees, damaged facilities and caused a significant risk to public safety on the trail located just north of Salmon Arm.

A damage assessment of the trail is underway and BC Parks plans to update the public when further details about the damage and an estimated repair date is set. They say they are working to have the trail reopened as soon as possible.

The trail reopened to the public in early October with a rebuilt trail surface and bridges, with many of the downed trees removed. Heavy rains in April 2017 created floodwater and landslides that brought down trees and rendered the trail unsafe for public use.

