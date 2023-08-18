Shuswap’s Lee Creek and Scotch Creek under evacuation order

An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lee and Scotch Creek in the Shuswap Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

The Shuswap communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek are under an evacuation order due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regi0nal District (CSRD) issued the order around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

People in the area of the evacuation order must leave immediately as the 10,000-plus hectare wildfire poses a risk of injury or loss of life.

Evacuees from North Shuswap Electoral Area F are asked to register with the Kamloops Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the McArthur Island Park Sports Centre 1655 Island Pkwy, Kamloops, BC.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Brendan Shykora

