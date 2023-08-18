An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lee and Scotch Creek in the Shuswap Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lee and Scotch Creek in the Shuswap Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Shuswap’s Lee Creek and Scotch Creek under evacuation order

Order prompted by Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

The Shuswap communities of Lee Creek and Scotch Creek are under an evacuation order due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regi0nal District (CSRD) issued the order around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

People in the area of the evacuation order must leave immediately as the 10,000-plus hectare wildfire poses a risk of injury or loss of life.

Evacuees from North Shuswap Electoral Area F are asked to register with the Kamloops Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the McArthur Island Park Sports Centre 1655 Island Pkwy, Kamloops, BC.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call 250-833-350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

READ MORE: Feds offering ‘full support’ for Okanagan fires: Sajjan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationSalmon ArmShuswapwildfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares

Just Posted

A boil water notice was issued for the Rose Valley Water service area Friday, Aug. 18, 2022. (File image)
McDougall Creek wildfire prompts boil water notice in West Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Authorities have ordered thousands of individuals to evacuate the West Kelowna. Several areas in Kelowna on the eastern side of Okanagan Lake are also subject to evacuation orders after the fire had jumped the lake as high winds continue to sweep across the region. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
YMCA Okanagan lends helping hand during wildfires

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 in Lake Country Friday morning. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Kelowna wildfires

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation