A section of Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a car crash between White Creek Frtg and Ford Rd. Emergency vehicles were on scene just after 6 a.m. Friday. (Photo: DriveBC)

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Update

Andrea Kathrein, manager of transportation for School District 83, said the biggest delay was for students headed to high school from the Tappen area. Buses were able to take a detour and have since delivered the students to school.

“Only places that were affected really negatively were Kirkpatrick Road and Ford Road and the Tappen subdivision,” Kathrein said. Parents in these areas had to make other arrangements altogether as the buses couldn’t reach them.

The Ministry of Transportation told Kathrein that the ministry hopes to have the road cleared by 10:30 a.m. and single lane traffic flowing even earlier.

There is a detour open via Tappen Notch Hill Road.

A vehicle crash has shut down Highway 1 in both directions a few kilometres north of Tappen Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between White Creek Frontage and Ford Rd. just after 6 a.m. where they are still assessing the scene.

More than two kilometres of the highway was closed. Traffic is now being detoured via Highway 97 and Highway 97A.

READ MORE: Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

READ MORE: Ebus starts service in North Okanagan and Shuswap communities

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Just Posted

Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

Advanced polls for the federal election open today in Kelowna

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Three West Kelowna residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

Over 1.5 kg of drugs and $30,000 in cash were seized

Okanagan Sun grab 3rd after home victory, ready for playoff push after Thanksgiving

Sun have a week break ahead of final game of season and pending playoff run

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Most Read