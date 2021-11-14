Shuswap Tourism team leader unveiled

Morgen Matheson is the new Team Leader, Tourism and Film, for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Kristal Burgess photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Shuswap Tourism have a new director behind the camera.

Morgen Matheson will take on the role of Team Leader, Tourism and Film, beginning Dec. 1.

She is currently the marketing coordinator for the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) and brings more than 12-years experience in project management and marketing to the role. In addition to her role with SAEDS, Matheson has an entrepreneurial background, operating her own marketing company with a diverse client base.

Having moved to the Shuswap from the Lower Mainland approximately three years ago, Matheson has since been able to build positive relationships with many key tourism agencies in the area including local chambers of commerce, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) and Destination BC.

“Immediately on arrival, the Shuswap felt like home. I’m thrilled to be taking this next step of my career in helping Shuswap Tourism show the best of what my chosen home has to offer,” says Matheson.

“I know that with hard work and collaboration, we can be very successful.”

Shuswap Tourism is a community-based organization which assists in tourism development, marketing and promotional services for tourism businesses and operators within the geographic boundaries of Chase, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and CSRD Electoral Areas C, D, E, and F.

Matheson will take charge of developing and implementing plans to promote and enhance tourism in these specified areas. She will also oversee and coordinate the activities of the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission in attracting and supporting film crews to shoot on location in the region.

