Eddie is considered a BC SPCA medical emergency.

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Eddie has an itch and it’s affecting his whole body.

The Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix came to the Shuswap BC SPCA with a terrible skin condition that leaves him itchy, flakey and causes his fur to fall out.

Unfortunately, Eddie was living conditions were poor and a concerned citizen reported the issue to the BC SPCA. Following up on the complaint a BC SPCA Animal Protection Officer went to the house of the guardian, and after an hour of conversation, they agreed to do what was best for Eddie and surrendered him.

According to the BC SPCA, the dog has been suffering from hypothyroidism since 2018. The skin condition was not treated and caused his fur to fall out and skin to itch.

“Eddie will need to be on thyroid medication for the rest of his life, but he is happily cooperating with his treatment because treats are involved,” stated the non-profit.

The BC SPCA assured that his treatment will be easy to maintain once he is in his forever home.

“He will require medicated shampoo baths on top of antibiotics, grooming, vaccines and a special salmon-only diet, with lots of love to fully recover from his suffering,” they said.

The large happy pup is in need of medical care and regular treatment until he is adopted, so the BC SPCA is hosting a fundraiser to help with the cost.

The charity hopes to raise $830 to help Eddie. As of Wednesday (July 22), 63 per cent of the goal was met at $525.

To help Eddie click here.

READ MORE: Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

READ MORE: Films raise awareness of Salmon Arm non-profit rescuing horses from slaughter

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla
Next story
B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Predator Ridge and Tower Ranch were both named to the list respectively

Coldstream reopens boat launches

More launches expected to ease congestion at Kekuli Bay

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Cannabis approvals to continue through Vernon council

Councillors vote against delegating task of handling applications to staff

Missing woman last seen in Lumby located

Mounties confirm the 32-year-old woman last seen July 6 has been found

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Two new blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre

One fire is northwest of Lillooet and the other is north of Cache Creek

Province mobilizes influencers to get COVID-19 messaging out to young people in Kelowna

Influencers sharing best practices following increase in cases among people in their 20s and 30s

TV movie filming to start in downtown Summerland

Filming will be from July 27 to 31, with filming concentrated in the downtown area

Kelowna’s hotel occupancy down significantly for month of June compared to 2019

Kelowna’s hotels are operating at a 36.5 per cent occupancy rate

COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of COVID-19 since July 21

Police in Penticton need help responding to mental health crises: RCMP Constable

“There needs to be both police and healthcare on the ground,” says Const. James Grandy

‘It’s our iconic mountain’: Province rejects proposal to protect B.C’s Mt. Begbie

The province said it lacks resources to create a new land use plan for Revelstoke

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Most Read