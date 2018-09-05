RCMP have released details about two crashes east of Sicamous in August which both resulted in fatalities. (File photo)

Shuswap RCMP release details of fatal accidents on Trans-Canada Highway

Two collisions east of Sicamous result in fatalities

The RCMP have released information about two recent collisions on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous, both of which resulted in fatalities.

On Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP along with emergency crews and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision between a Honda car travelling east and a Dodge Caravan travelling west 10 km outside Sicamous near Myllinemi Road on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver and single occupant of the Honda was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital and later died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and three passengers of the Dodge Caravan were transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with non-critical injuries.

The highway remained closed for approximately 90 minutes while an initial investigation was conducted. Trans-Canada East Traffic Services continue to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Related: Fatal collision closed Highway 1 east of Sicamous

On Aug. 24 shortly after noon, the Sicamous RCMP along with emergency crews and paramedics responded to yet another collision 10km east of Sicamous on the Trans-Canada Highway. The collision occurred at a slight bend in the road and involved a Mitsubishi Delica and a Hyundai Accent.

The driver and single occupant of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene while two passengers in the Mitsubishi were transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions to conduct an investigation and the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

 

