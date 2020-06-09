Shuswap police look to return stolen bicycles and fishing gear

Bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs and more in police possession

Salmon Arm RCMP wish to reunite bicycles, fishing gear, a first-aid kit and other items with their rightful owners.

In a June 8 release, Staff Sgt. Scott West provided a list of items, seized or recovered in 2019 and 2020, that Salmon Arm RCMP would like to return.

Items seized 2019 and still in police possession include: A Mariner outboard motor, a set of Ping golf clubs as well as one of each of the following branded bicycles: Giant, Brodie, Trek, CCM and Kona.

Items recovered so far this year that have not been reported stolen include: two fishing rods in a case, a commercial first-aid kit, a battery charger, one Raleigh and one Norco bicycle, a box of new tools and a Husqvarna chainsaw.

West invites those with missing items to call the local detachment at 250-832-6044 and ask for the exhibit custodian.

“Call in with particulars one these items that you may have had stolen,” said West. “Our hope is that we can reunite you with your property.”

RCMPSalmon Arm

