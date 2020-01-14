AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

While criticism is welcome, the province’s highway maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap draws the line at abuse.

AIM Roads has released a statement calling for their workers to be treated with dignity and respect, stressing there is zero tolerance for hostilities.

“Use of profanity, yelling, threats and other abuse will NOT be tolerated,” says AIM Roads in a message to the public shared through the company’s Facebook page. “

The company warns that all calls to their communications department are recorded and logged, and that abusive calls will be terminated immediately. Furthermore, any threats will be forwarded to the RCMP.

The post, which came the day after the Shuswap’s most severe snow storm so far in 2020, states the company welcomes constructive feedback but says their social media posts are designed to be informative – not spark debates.

“Please respect our employees and give them the time and space required to do their jobs,” the post continued.

To report road conditions to the contractor, they can be reached by phone at 1 866-222-4204 or by email at aimcommunications@acciona.ca.

